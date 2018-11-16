Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $564.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company’s robotic platform – da Vinci procedures –recorded solid growth in recent times. Higher worldwide da Vinci procedures led by growth in U.S. general surgery procedures and global urologic procedures is a positive. A regulatory approval for the Sure Form 60 buoys optimism. Earlier this year, the company submitted a premarket notification to the FDA for the Ion endoluminal system. Management is also optimistic about the company’s collaboration with InTouch Health. On the flipside, the company expects outside U.S. sales to be a bit lumpy in the quarters ahead. These markets are in early stages of adoption. Intense competition in niche space as well as long sale and purchase order cycles of da Vinci unit has been currently plaguing the company.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $575.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $553.69.

ISRG traded up $4.90 on Thursday, reaching $518.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,973. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $359.75 and a 1 year high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.86, for a total value of $16,277,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,142,018.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $24,144,846. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

