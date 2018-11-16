Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK) is Valley National Advisers Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $164,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.03 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd.

