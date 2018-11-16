Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) Shares Bought by Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors

Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCM. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,865,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,035,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,852,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,852,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,126,000.

BSCM opened at $20.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0423 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd.

