Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $168.09 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $150.13 and a one year high of $187.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3298 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 24th.

Separately, Bank of America cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

