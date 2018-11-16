Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR):

11/13/2018 – Gulfport Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gulfport Energy's core operations are focused in in the Utica Shale of Ohio and the SCOOP play in Oklahoma, providing this E&P with a rich drilling inventory. The company’s continually improving execution and well performance has led to a remarkable production growth while the acquisition of ‘oily’ SCOOP assets in 2017 has enabled Gulfport to produce more liquids and diversify its sales. However, the main challenge for Gulfport Energy is that almost 90% of its production is natural gas, which is struggling price wise. Moreover, takeaway constraints out of Appalachia and Mid-Continent remain a big problem. As such, the stock is expected to perform in line with the broader market.”

11/10/2018 – Gulfport Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2018 – Gulfport Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Gulfport Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/4/2018 – Gulfport Energy was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Gulfport Energy was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Gulfport Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Gulfport Energy was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Gulfport Energy was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Gulfport Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natural gas prices are on the rise and lifting the prospects of the entire industry, not least Gulfport Energy. The company's core operations are focused in the Utica Shale of Ohio and the SCOOP play in Oklahoma, providing this E&P with a rich drilling inventory. The company’s continually improving execution and well performance has led to a remarkable production growth. Notably, GPOR came out with better-than-expected results in the recent quarter on the back of solid production volumes from Utica shale. Further, the acquisition of ‘oily’ SCOOP assets in 2017 has enabled Gulfport to produce more liquids and diversify its sales. Consequently, Gulfport Energy seems to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels and is viewed as a preferred natural gas play to own now.”

10/8/2018 – Gulfport Energy was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2018 – Gulfport Energy is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2018 – Gulfport Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. 287,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,408. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $360.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. DFT Energy LP grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. DFT Energy LP now owns 570,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

