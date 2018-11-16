Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Oil States International (OIS)

Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2018 – Oil States International was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/6/2018 – Oil States International was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Oil States International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

11/2/2018 – Oil States International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

10/30/2018 – Oil States International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Oil States International was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Oil States International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

10/12/2018 – Oil States International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2018 – Oil States International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2018 – Oil States International is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

OIS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.90. Oil States International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Get Oil States International Inc alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $274.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian E. Taylor sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $81,039.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oil States International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oil States International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.