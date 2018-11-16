Investors bought shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $79.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $8.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $71.10 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund traded down ($0.09) for the day and closed at $55.92

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

WARNING: “Investors Buy Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) on Weakness” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/investors-buy-consumer-staples-select-sector-spdr-fund-xlp-on-weakness.html.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

