Investors Buy Home Depot (HD) on Weakness on Analyst Downgrade

Traders bought shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $204.00 to $194.00. $416.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $379.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $36.32 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Home Depot had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. Home Depot traded down ($2.54) for the day and closed at $177.36

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 83.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 190,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 144,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The company has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Home Depot Company Profile (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

