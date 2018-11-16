Investors Buy Shares of Texas Instruments (TXN) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on weakness during trading on Friday. $174.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $124.70 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.99 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Texas Instruments had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Texas Instruments traded down ($0.11) for the day and closed at $97.85

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $93.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 71.96%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Martin S. Craighead acquired 10,900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.9% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

