Investors Sell Alphabet (GOOGL) on Strength (GOOGL)

Investors sold shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on strength during trading on Thursday. $432.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $641.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $209.30 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Alphabet had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Alphabet traded up $16.47 for the day and closed at $1,071.05

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price objective (up from $1,330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,333.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $730.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Northstar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

