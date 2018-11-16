Investors Sell ConocoPhillips (COP) on Strength (COP)

Traders sold shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on strength during trading on Thursday. $80.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $153.70 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $73.14 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, ConocoPhillips had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. ConocoPhillips traded up $1.09 for the day and closed at $65.21

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.33%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Chairman Ryan Michael Lance sold 160,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $11,535,812.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don E. Jr. Wallette sold 59,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,271,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,587.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,378 shares of company stock valued at $20,769,145. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 54,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,236,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $947,125,000 after buying an additional 12,214,426 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,596,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $665,357,000 after buying an additional 3,951,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,825,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $450,923,000 after buying an additional 2,940,689 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,981,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,106,966,000 after buying an additional 1,571,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4,028.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,552,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,147,000 after buying an additional 1,514,687 shares in the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

