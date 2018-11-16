Investors Sell NVIDIA (NVDA) on Strength (NVDA)

Traders sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) on strength during trading on Thursday. $723.72 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $840.37 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $116.65 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, NVIDIA had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. NVIDIA traded up $5.20 for the day and closed at $202.39

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

The firm has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.85%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total transaction of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,240,689.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total value of $3,082,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,222,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,973. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $124,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $105,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $141,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $127,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

