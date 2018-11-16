Investors Sell Shares of DowDuPont (DWDP) on Strength (DWDP)

Investors sold shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) on strength during trading on Friday. $82.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $179.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $97.18 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, DowDuPont had the 31st highest net out-flow for the day. DowDuPont traded up $0.46 for the day and closed at $59.19

DWDP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. MED restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DWDP. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 131,628,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,049,000 after buying an additional 3,387,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 217.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,674,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,010,000 after buying an additional 21,705,299 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 1.6% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,656,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 1.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,788,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,796,000 after buying an additional 196,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,218,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,880,000 after buying an additional 371,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Company Profile (NYSE:DWDP)

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

