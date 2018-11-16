Investors Sell Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) on Strength (FXI)

Traders sold shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $175.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $288.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $112.66 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares China Large-Cap ETF had the 21st highest net out-flow for the day. iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded up $0.18 for the day and closed at $41.46

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,636,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,793 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,708,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,613,000 after purchasing an additional 59,070 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $85,640,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,794,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,296,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,526,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

