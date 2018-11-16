Investors Sell Shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) on Strength Following Analyst Downgrade

Traders sold shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) on strength during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $95.00. $52.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $109.55 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.76 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Occidental Petroleum had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Occidental Petroleum traded up $0.17 for the day and closed at $70.95

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. ValuEngine downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.82.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 81.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/investors-sell-shares-of-occidental-petroleum-oxy-on-strength-following-analyst-downgrade-2.html.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.