iPic Entertainment (IPIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “iPic Entertainment Inc. provides premier luxury restaurant-and-theater brand. The company’s entertainment platforms offer movie theaters and bar/restaurants. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. IPic Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. “

Get iPic Entertainment alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of iPic Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut iPic Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on iPic Entertainment from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

iPic Entertainment stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. iPic Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.38 million. Research analysts forecast that iPic Entertainment will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iPic Entertainment (IPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iPic Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPic Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.