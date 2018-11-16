IQE (IQE) Given New GBX 84 Price Target at Barclays

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 84 ($1.10) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on IQE from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of IQE in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 150.29 ($1.96).

Get IQE alerts:

IQE stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.77) on Friday. IQE has a 52 week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 181.50 ($2.37).

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.