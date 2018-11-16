iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (EWS) Stake Decreased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWS. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,751,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 538,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 131,998 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 478,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,018 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,018 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,890,000.

Shares of EWS opened at $22.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $28.35.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

