iShares Silver Trust (SLV) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,834 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 31,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $13.51 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $16.64.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

