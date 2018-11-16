ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (DGRO) Shares Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,901,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,018,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 148,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 72,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $35.85 on Friday. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF has a twelve month low of $530.00 and a twelve month high of $689.99.

