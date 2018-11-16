IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) CEO Lori A. Woods Buys 130,000 Shares of Stock

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISR remained flat at $$0.39 during midday trading on Friday. 114,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,286. IsoRay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

Get IsoRay alerts:

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IsoRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price objective on shares of IsoRay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/isoray-inc-isr-ceo-lori-a-woods-buys-130000-shares-of-stock.html.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for IsoRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.