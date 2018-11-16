Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.46

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Several research firms have commented on ITRM. Needham & Company LLC set a $20.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Chin bought 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $353,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $374,020.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,414,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

