J.Jill Inc (JILL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.Jill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.09. J.Jill reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J.Jill will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J.Jill.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. J.Jill had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded J.Jill from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on J.Jill from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Shares of JILL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 185,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,759. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $234.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

