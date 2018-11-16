Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.28. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

JEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “$66.12” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Shares of NYSE:JEC opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

