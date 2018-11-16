James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of James River Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JRVR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.85. 1,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. James River Group has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.60.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. James River Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $224.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. On average, analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.43%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

