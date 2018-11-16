James S. Broucek Buys 1,000 Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CFO James S. Broucek acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $12,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,116.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,033. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,445,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CZWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking products and services primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

