Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (PRI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Primerica worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $242,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,182.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $361,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,460.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,176. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Primerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Primerica to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $117.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.16. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $128.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $484.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.87 million. Primerica had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

