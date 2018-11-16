Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 135,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $160.24 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $190.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $47,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $657,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

