Jay N. Levine Acquires 15,000 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Director Jay N. Levine acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,092,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,562,884.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OMF opened at $29.75 on Friday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.64.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.42 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OMF. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on OneMain and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on OneMain from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 41.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Jay N. Levine Acquires 15,000 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/jay-n-levine-acquires-15000-shares-of-onemain-holdings-inc-omf-stock.html.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.