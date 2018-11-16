JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Director Purchases $576,750.00 in Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $576,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of JBGS opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $40.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after buying an additional 1,573,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,409,000 after buying an additional 93,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,807,000 after buying an additional 92,006 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,356,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,455,000 after buying an additional 108,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,304,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,031,000 after buying an additional 127,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

