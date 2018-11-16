Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Cardinal Health (CAH)

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.58.

CAH opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $75.75.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.66 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 2,890 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $150,135.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,662.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

