Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Kion Group (KGX)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.24 ($77.02).

KGX stock opened at €51.82 ($60.26) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

