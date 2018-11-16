Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Edgewell Personal Care Co’s Q2 2019 Earnings (EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report released on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.76 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

NYSE:EPC opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.73. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $62.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 28.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 330,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

