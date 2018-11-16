Jennison Associates LLC Has $241.74 Million Position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 372.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,171,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711,765 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $241,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 1,321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,760,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,399,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,167,000 after acquiring an additional 844,554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,547,000 after acquiring an additional 382,362 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 977.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 394,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,582,000 after acquiring an additional 358,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,901,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,974,000 after acquiring an additional 338,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH alerts:

In other news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.19 per share, with a total value of $95,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total value of $279,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

NYSE CCI opened at $110.59 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.60%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Jennison Associates LLC Has $241.74 Million Position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/jennison-associates-llc-has-241-74-million-position-in-crown-castle-in-sh-sh-cci.html.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.