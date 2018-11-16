Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 2,748,302 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,228,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748,302 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Celgene worth $736,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Celgene by 528.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Celgene stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $68.91 and a 12 month high of $110.81.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celgene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.91.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

