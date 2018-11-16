Jin Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (JIN)

Jin Coin (CURRENCY:JIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. Jin Coin has a total market capitalization of $91,978.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Jin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jin Coin has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Jin Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jin Coin alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000497 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Jin Coin

Jin Coin (JIN) is a coin. Jin Coin’s total supply is 9,960,402 coins. Jin Coin’s official Twitter account is @jincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jin Coin’s official website is www.jin-coin.com.

Buying and Selling Jin Coin

Jin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.