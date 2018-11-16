John Bean Technologies (JBT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded John Bean Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Shares of JBT stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $84.39. The company had a trading volume of 254,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $123.90.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

