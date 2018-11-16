John F. Thero Sells 607,611 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (AMRN) Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) insider John F. Thero sold 607,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $11,587,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 55,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amarin from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amarin from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

