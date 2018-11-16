John Lewis of Hungerford (JLH) Trading Down 15.6%

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH)’s share price fell 15.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). 135,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 61,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

John Lewis of Hungerford Company Profile (LON:JLH)

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. It also provides kitchen dressers and larders, fridges, kitchen pantry cupboards, kitchen tables, kitchen chairs and stools, and kitchen islands and worktables, as well as wardrobes and dressing rooms.

