JOST Werke AG (JST) Receives €49.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.33 ($57.36).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ETR:JST traded down €0.70 ($0.81) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €30.00 ($34.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,469. JOST Werke has a one year low of €27.20 ($31.63) and a one year high of €47.50 ($55.23).

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

