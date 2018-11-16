Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JNCE. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.92.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. 19,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,134. The company has a market capitalization of $143.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 4.97. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 55,775 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,214,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 324,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 266,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 118,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.