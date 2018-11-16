JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Price Target to $47.00

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.15% from the company’s current price.

ANDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE ANDX opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. Andeavor Logistics has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff A. Stevens purchased 39,175 shares of Andeavor Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,234.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,430,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens purchased 19,512 shares of Andeavor Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $974,429.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,276,981.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in Andeavor Logistics by 219.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Andeavor Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Andeavor Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Andeavor Logistics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

