JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Target Price to $27.00

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Williams Capital set a $38.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Ifs Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.59.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

NASDAQ:CRZO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. 76,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,571. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.28. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 56.06%. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $178,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $187,575.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $556,695. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRZO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,895 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.