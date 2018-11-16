Juniper Networks (JNPR) Given a $21.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has been given a $21.00 target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,974.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,357,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,839 shares of company stock worth $4,551,726. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 794.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

