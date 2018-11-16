Kadmon (KDMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KDMN. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on Kadmon and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. WBB Securities upgraded Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of KDMN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 596,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.57. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kadmon by 46.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kadmon in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

