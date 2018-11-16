Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Kansas City Southern worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,284,000 after buying an additional 545,885 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 326.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 564,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 431,931 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2,565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 379,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,251,000 after buying an additional 365,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,997,000 after buying an additional 327,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after buying an additional 289,457 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Cowen upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.64.

KSU stock opened at $100.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $96.33 and a 1 year high of $120.34.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

In other news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $87,319.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,272.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total value of $118,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

