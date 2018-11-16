Kathy N. Waller Sells 88,400 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) VP Kathy N. Waller sold 88,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,821,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KO opened at $49.74 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Citigroup set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 560,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 100,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kathy N. Waller Sells 88,400 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/kathy-n-waller-sells-88400-shares-of-the-coca-cola-co-ko-stock.html.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.