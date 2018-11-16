Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Hold Rating for KB Home (KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $23.00 price target on KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush set a $23.00 price target on KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price target on KB Home and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on KB Home to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH opened at $17.61 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,353.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619,554.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KB Home by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in KB Home by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,241,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.