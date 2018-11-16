Kelt Exploration (KELTF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Monday.

Shares of KELTF stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

