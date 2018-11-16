Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Nordex (NDX1) a €7.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NDX1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.91 ($10.36).

NDX1 stock opened at €7.33 ($8.52) on Tuesday. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of €7.09 ($8.24) and a fifty-two week high of €14.35 ($16.69).

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

